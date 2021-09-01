Hurricane Ian Volunteers

Walmart Truck Driver is seen stirring a giant pot of green beans.

All Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in Florida have reopened as of Wednesday, Oct. 5. Our teams continue working alongside local organizations and nonprofit partners to provide water, food and essential supplies for people in need.

A female Miami-Dade firefighter hands a case of water through vehicle window to recipient. A male firefighter is seen carrying a second case of water on his shoulder.

A man in bright green Cajun Navy shirt stands with arms crossed in front of a volunteer tent after Hurricane Ian.

A large truck towing a trailer with Tide Loads of Hope graphics. Additional Tide Loads of Hope trailers are seen in the background.

