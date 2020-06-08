Natural Resources

Diverse habitats are essential not only to the health of natural systems but also for human recreation and livelihoods.

Forests



Walmart recognizes the important role of healthy forests for society, as well as for our business. As the global population increases, we believe changes to sourcing and production of products are necessary in order to continue to meet the expectations of our customers and to help preserve forests as a resource.

As a member of the Consumer Goods Forum, Walmart supported the resolution to achieve zero net deforestation in our supply chain by 2020. In furtherance of our goal, and as described below, Walmart is focusing on four key commodities that, according to the World Economic Forum, are responsible for the majority of global deforestation in tropical forests: palm oil, pulp and paper, beef, and soy.

Although we are focused on these four commodities, we recognize that additional production types also contribute to deforestation such as other food types, lumber and forest-based fabrics. We encourage our suppliers of these types of products to work to source products produced with zero net deforestation as well. We ask suppliers to avoid ancient and endangered forests, to encourage conservation solutions, and to increase recycled content.

Agriculture

Agricultural practices have economic and environmental impacts for farmers, ranchers and buyers of their products.

The adoption of best-in-class agricultural practices, including precision agriculture and feed optimization, can help reduce farmer input costs, improve water quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

By pursuing best practices in areas such as manure management, enteric emissions, feed inputs, and other activities in animal agriculture along with fertilizer optimization in crop production, we estimate there is a potential to reduce 300 million metric tons of GHG emissions by 2030; while at the same time reducing waste and improving yield.

Walmart is a founding member of the Midwest Row Crop Collaborative, which brings together retailers, suppliers and conservation organizations to help farmers in the U.S. heartland adopt farming practices that can reduce greenhouse emissions, improve soil health and water quality, and lower costs.

Since 2005, we’ve been supporting National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Acres for America program with the goal of preserving one acre of wild habitat in the U.S. for every acre of land developed by the company.

Since 2005, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation reports that this program has conserved more than 1.4 million acres of land.

Oceans

Walmart has been working with others to accelerate the sustainability of our own assortment as well as the industry as a whole, through multiple actions including updating our sourcing policies, investing in data/ insights about issues in the value chain, building capacity among fisheries, advocating for law enforcement with government and other public bodies, and promoting responsible recruitment practices.

Our philanthropic and business sustainability strategies focus on helping to promote healthier fisheries and ocean ecosystems through increased use of certifications, support for fishery improvement projects and the strengthening of monitoring systems. For example, as Walmart is moving to source its U.S. stores Great Value canned tuna as Marine Stewardship Council-certified or, based on supplier reports, from a time-bound Fishery Improvement Project actively working toward certification.