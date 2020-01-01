Safer, Healthier Products

Walmart aims to provide access to safe, high-quality food to millions of customers worldwide. We maintain a Global Food Safety Compliance team comprised of experienced food safety professionals who are responsible for overseeing a comprehensive Food Safety program and ensuring adherence to our Global Food Safety Policy.

We assess compliance with Walmart food safety standards, processes, conditions and expected behaviors through regular independent, third-party food safety audits of our stores and clubs that prepare fresh food. We conduct risk-based audits to help ensure that our stores are operating safely and in compliance with laws and regulations.

We have been a long-time supporter and board member of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI, which is an important part of our efforts to promote food safety among suppliers; we remain committed to this effort. It enables us to take a global, unified approach.

We also embrace innovation and technology such as blockchain to improve transparency and traceability of food to deliver a better shopping experience while limiting the scope of outbreaks and recalls. Blockchain technology can enable greater accountability, improved safety and more sustainable practices by providing greater visibility into supply chains. We established a blockchain platform in the U.S. to help trace foods in our supply chain, and a majority of our fresh leafy greens' suppliers have onboarded to a blockchain platform. The success of that rollout encouraged us to communicate the same expectation of using a blockchain platform to our green bell pepper suppliers. In 2020, we are focused on expanding our blockchain technology to additional food commodities.

In China, Walmart created the Walmart Food Safety Collaboration Center (WFSCC) in 2016 to bring together stakeholders across industry, government, academia and trade associations to address the root causes of foodborne illness. The center focuses on three aspects of the food safety system: innovation, education and policy support.

This center’s work is also supported by philanthropic investments from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. In 2016 Walmart and the Walmart Foundation announced a plan to invest $25 million in funding over five years to support research projects in applied science, education and communications that enhance Chinese food safety. Since 2016, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have spent $22.5 million to meet this goal.