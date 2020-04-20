Giving Back to the Communities We Serve

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are humbled by our store associates, nonprofit partners and citizens across the globe who are coming together to support those in need. In addition to providing grants that help expand critical response efforts, here’s a look at how we’re supporting our communities in additional ways.

We are leveraging our supply chain to get medical supplies where they are desperately needed.

Frontline healthcare workers are in need of personal protective equipment, and the White House asked Walmart to help. We teamed up with McKesson to get gowns to healthcare workers.

In Michigan and Louisiana, we partnered with Salesforce and State Farm to provide N95 masks, and shoe coverings to health care workers.

We are working to provide merchandise, donations and other relief.

In South Florida, Sam’s Club associates handed out 21 tons of fresh produce and flowers to health care workers.

Many customers have asked how they can help, so we worked with Feeding America to launch Fight Hunger. Spark Change. (FHSC) online donations early. Through online donations, funds can go directly to Feeding America and its nationwide network of local food banks working to meet increasing demand in their communities.

We know this is a trying time for small businesses. We want to help. That’s why we’re waiving rent for all Walmart property partners for the month of April, as well as for the hundreds of eye doctors who operate at Sam’s Clubs.



Individual stores are empowered to help meet the needs of their community.

This store donated much-needed supplies to a senior center, another donated fruit, gift cards and more to a youth center and this store coordinated a donation of masks.



We have always known we have extraordinary people.

Our associates are making a difference. It could be something as simple as a pair of shoes or a whole shopping list.

Walmart is giving back every day, all over the world.

Page last updated on April 20, 2020