Gift Shopping on the Walmart App

Published on November 23, 2020 12:46 PM and last updated on November 23, 2020 06:45 PM

  • Sort items by gift eligibility.
  • Select a product that’s gift eligible by locating the blue and yellow gift box icon.
  • Add the item to your cart.
  • In the cart, check the box labeled “My order is a gift.”
  • Review what sending the product as a gift means and enter your recipient’s email address, who it’s from and a personalized message.
