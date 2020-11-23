Gift Shopping on the Walmart App
Published on November 23, 2020 12:46 PM and last updated on November 23, 2020 06:45 PM
Sort items by gift eligibility.
Select a product that’s gift eligible by locating the blue and yellow gift box icon.
Add the item to your cart.
In the cart, check the box labeled “My order is a gift.”
Review what sending the product as a gift means and enter your recipient’s email address, who it’s from and a personalized message.
