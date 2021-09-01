Food Trucks at Walmart After Hurricane Ian

People effected by Hurricane Ian stand in line at a food truck parked in a Walmart parking lot.

Several food trucks are set up in a Walmart parking lot serving customers and associates that have been effected by Hurricane Ian. Walmart sign and building is seen in the background.

A long line of customers form a line outside of Walmart after Hurricane Ian.

