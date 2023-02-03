At the heart of every community, every home, every family, you can usually find people gathered in a kitchen, or around a dinner table swapping stories, chatting about their day or just participating in some good old-fashioned bonding.

We’d like to think the Food Hall will be seen as a similar place to connect. Centrally located in the heart of the campus on the corner of 8th and P St., adjacent to the Razorback Greenway, the Food Hall is strategically positioned to serve the entirety of the new Home Offfice campus in a variety of ways.

Equipped with a large basement kitchen, the footprint of the Food Hall includes a dozen venues on the main floor. That means, whether you find yourself needing a quick bite while passing by a food truck plaza, working in one of the coffee shops or heading into a lunchtime meeting, the Food Hall will have you covered.

Not only are we excited about the many ways the Food Hall will serve our associates, but we know associates want to have quality, healthy food options available without leaving campus. That’s why we’re thrilled to be able to unveil several of the food concepts our associates can expect, including the highly requested Chick-fil-A!

Options will include tacos, burgers, Mediterranean, grain bowls, salads, seasonal specials and so much more.

We’ve been listening to you, and we know your interests go beyond just food. We’ve learned our associates care about convenience and sustainability. That’s why we’re taking steps to make the process of ordering food easy, via an integrated app. We’re also focusing on responsible sourcing, reduction and proper handling of waste and reducing our carbon footprint.

The Food Hall will be a relaxing environment with spacious indoor seating and multiple porches with excellent views of the natural surroundings, making it a great place to grab a break and grab a bite.