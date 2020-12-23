Administering COVID-19 Vaccines

We're prepared to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies nationwide when we are asked to do so. Our pharmacists give millions of shots a year, and they are trained under strict, up-to-date guidelines to be able to administer vaccines.

In addition, we are taking these steps:



Preparing our 5000+ Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies to receive the vaccine doses, including making sure we have freezers in all our pharmacies, as well as dry ice to handle any requirements for storing the vaccine.

Entering into agreements with states to be able to support vaccinations where needed.

Putting in place processes to inform people of when to receive the first and second doses and to report successful vaccinations.

Educating our associates about the vaccine, so when they are determined to be eligible, they will understand and be ready to receive the vaccine if they choose.

Latest Updates

Dec. 22, 2020: Walmart Begins Administering its First COVID-19 Vaccines to Health Care Workers in New Mexico

Dec. 10, 2020: Walmart is Preparing to Administer the COVID-19 Vaccine Once Approved

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Walmart’s role in administering the COVID-19 vaccine?

Walmart will administer the vaccine once Walmart is allocated doses to people who are eligible as determined by federal and state governments.

When will vaccines be available in Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies for everyone?

Timing will depend on when we receive an allocation from the federal and state government as well as phased eligibility. It is difficult to forecast when we will receive the vaccines. Stores and clubs will receive the vaccine at different times in different locations.

Who is prioritized to receive the vaccine?

The Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will provide guidance to assist states as they prioritize vaccine distribution. The ACIP makes the recommendation that states can choose to follow or determine their own priorities for patient eligibility. You can find current ACIP recommendations here.

Is the vaccine safe?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration decides to authorize vaccines based on the safety and efficacy of each vaccine. The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and shipments of the vaccine are being sent to states. You can find more information from the FDA on the COVID-19 vaccine here.

Which COVID-19 vaccines do Walmart and Sam’s Club offer?

We will offer only FDA-authorized vaccines allocated by the government.

Did your pharmacists require special training?

In addition to the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) immunization training, all of our pharmacists will receive specific training on the vaccines they are administering.

How many vaccines does Walmart plan to administer?

We will administer as much vaccine as the state allocates to our pharmacies. That allocation is determined by the states.

Will the federal government provide the vaccine to you?

Yes, all vaccines are being provided by the federal government or allocated from state supply.

Is there a cost to the vaccine? If so, what is the price?

The federal government is providing the vaccine at no cost.

Page last updated on December 23, 2020