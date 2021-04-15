COVID-19 Vaccine Event - Northwest Arkansas (Associate Drive Thru)
Published on April 15, 2021 10:36 AM and last updated on April 15, 2021 10:36 AM
By
-
A drive-thru vaccination event for Walmart associates in Bentonville, Ark.
A drive-thru vaccination event for Walmart associates in Bentonville, Ark.
-
A pharmacist prepares a vaccine at a drive-thru event in Bentonville, Ark.
Photo by Ironside Photography / Stephen Ironside.
Stephen Ironside
-
A pharmacy associate counsels patients at a drive-thru vaccination event in Northwest Arkansas
Photo by Ironside Photography / Stephen Ironside.
Stephen Ironside
-
A pharmacy associate prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru event in Bentonville, Ark.
Photo by Ironside Photography / Stephen Ironside.
Stephen Ironside
-
A Walmart associate and family at a drive-thru vaccination event in Bentonville, Ark.
Photo by Ironside Photography / Stephen Ironside.
Stephen Ironside
-
A Walmart associate receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru event in Bentonville, Ark.
Photo by Ironside Photography / Stephen Ironside.
Stephen Ironside
-
A Walmart pharmacy associate at a drive-thru vaccination event in Bentonville, Ark.
A Walmart pharmacy associate at a drive-thru vaccination event in Bentonville, Ark.
-
A Walmart pharmacy associate counsels patients at a drive-thru vaccination event in Bentonville, Ark.
A Walmart pharmacy associate counsels patients at a drive-thru vaccination event in Bentonville, Ark.
-
An associate receives her vaccination card at a drive-thru event in Bentonville, Ark.
Photo by Ironside Photography / Stephen Ironside.
Stephen Ironside
-
Associates at a drive-thru vaccination event in Bentonville, Ark.
Photo by Ironside Photography / Stephen Ironside.
Stephen Ironside
-
At a drive-thru vaccination event, patients are advised to wait after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine in case of side effects
At a drive-thru vaccination event, patients are advised to wait after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine in case of side effects
-
At an associate drive-thru event in Bentonville, Ark., a pharmacy associate prepares a COVID-19 vaccine
At an associate drive-thru event in Bentonville, Ark., a pharmacy associate prepares a COVID-19 vaccine
-
In Northwest Arkansas, a pharmacy associate prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru event for Walmart associates
In Northwest Arkansas, a pharmacy associate prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru event for Walmart associates