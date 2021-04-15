COVID-19 Vaccine Event - Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX (Teachers)

Published on April 15, 2021 09:49 AM and last updated on April 15, 2021 09:49 AM

By
  • A pharmacy associate counsels a patient at a vaccine event for teachers in Dallas-Ft. Worth
    A pharmacy associate counsels a patient at a vaccine event for teachers in Dallas-Ft. Worth
  • A Walmart pharmacist at a teacher vaccination event in Dallas-Ft. Worth
    A Walmart pharmacist at a teacher vaccination event in Dallas-Ft. Worth
  • A Walmart pharmacy associate administers a vaccine to a teacher in Dallas-Ft. Worth.png
    A Walmart pharmacy associate administers a vaccine to a teacher in Dallas-Ft. Worth.png
  • At a vaccine event for teachers, a Walmart pharmacy associate takes a patient's temperature
    At a vaccine event for teachers, a Walmart pharmacy associate takes a patient's temperature
  • At an event in Dallas-Ft. Worth, a teacher receives his vaccine from a pharmacy associate
    At an event in Dallas-Ft. Worth, a teacher receives his vaccine from a pharmacy associate
  • Teachers and staff being vaccinated at Walmart in Dallas-Ft. Worth
    Teachers and staff being vaccinated at Walmart in Dallas-Ft. Worth
  • Walmart held a vaccine event for teachers in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area
    Walmart held a vaccine event for teachers in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area

Share