Walmart’s Response to COVID-19

In unprecedented times like these, we’re doing everything we can to serve thousands of communities across the U.S. We’re taking preventive measures to keep our stores clean and maintain a healthy environment. We’re working to keep products stocked and prices fair. And as the largest employer in the country, we’re working to take care of our associates, too, offering a new leave policy to ensure they have the support they need.

Read more below about the specific steps we’re taking. We’ll continue to update this page as new information becomes available.

Walmart Announces Special Cash Bonus and Early Payment of Q1 Bonuses Totaling Nearly $550 Million for Hourly Associates

Company also shares plans to hire more than 150,000 hourly associates in the U.S.

Walmart today announced plans to provide a special cash bonus for hourly associates for their hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis. The bonus is for all U.S. hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates and will add up to more than $365 million. Every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will pay out on April 2.

Read more

Additional News

March 18: Latest Walmart Store Changes to Support Associates and Customers

March 17: Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Commit $25 Million to Global COVID-19 Response Effort

March 14: Temporary Changes to Our Hours to Better Serve Customers

March 10: The Latest on Walmart's Response to the Coronavirus

March 10: New COVID-19 Policy to Support the Health of Our Associates

March 5: Coronavirus Update and Travel Guidelines

February 28: Walmart Memo to U.S. Associates About Coronavirus

January 31: How Walmart is Responding to the Coronavirus