Walmart Leadership To Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 26, 2026 — Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT) announced today that company leadership will participate in upcoming investor events. Links to those with live webcasts can be found on Walmart’s investor relations website at stock.walmart.com.
- Mar. 3: Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference – Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors.
- Mar. 4: Morgan Stanley Tech, Media & Telecom Conference – Daniel Danker, EVP of AI acceleration, product and design, will participate in a fireside chat at 5:20 p.m. CT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.
- Mar. 9: Citi Global Consumer & Retail Conference – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors.
- Mar. 10: Bank of America Securities Consumer & Retail Conference – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors.
- Mar. 11: UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors.
- Mar. 24: Roth Capital’s Annual Conference – Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Michael Brigance, senior director of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors.
- Apr. 7: Citadel Securities Retail & Consumer Conference – Mark Hardy, senior vice president of data ventures, Steph Wissink, senior vice president of investor relations, and Kary Brunner, senior director of investor relations, will participate in meetings with investors.
- Apr. 8: JP Morgan Annual Retail Roundup – John David Rainey, EVP & chief financial officer, will participate in meetings and a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. CT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.
