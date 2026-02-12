Walmart To Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2026
BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 12, 2026 — Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT) announced it will release its fourth quarter earnings results at 6 a.m. CST and hold a live conference call with the investment community at 7 a.m. CST on Thursday, February 19, 2026. John Furner, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.
