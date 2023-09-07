Our Walmart Home Office is designed to provide an inclusive and welcoming experience for all associates and visitors. Across 400+ acres, we’ve built accessibility into every corner to ensure everyone can thrive.

Wheelchair Accessibility

All office buildings and outdoor spaces feature wide pathways, ramps, elevators and automatic doors, making it easy to navigate both indoors and across neighborhoods.

Vision Support

Wayfinding signage includes braille and high-contrast markers, while tactile maps and features in key spaces help guide visitors with limited vision.

Audio & Visual Accessibility

Meeting rooms and gathering spaces are equipped with assistive listening devices, closed-captioned displays and state-of-the-art AV systems designed for inclusive collaboration.

Comfort & Care

From wellness rooms and private nursing spaces to infant and adult changing stations, associates and guests can find supportive spaces for personal needs across campus.