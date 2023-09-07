Our new Home Office spans over 400 acres in the heart of Bentonville, Arkansas. Designed as a connected and sustainable campus, it features 12 office buildings arranged in neighborhoods, surrounded by green spaces and gathering grounds. Inside each office building, you’ll find state-of-the-art workspaces, in-office amenities like Airship, Heroes and Onyx coffee shops, plus a variety of collaboration spaces and focus rooms.
Walmart Home Office
Parking
See local parking options below.
The Home Office also includes cutting-edge fitness and wellness facilities, onsite childcare, a global food hall, indoor auditoriums and classroom spaces, an outdoor amphitheater, retail, restaurants, a modern hotel and nearly seven miles of biking and pedestrian trails. It’s a place where associates can thrive – and a reflection of the Walmart culture and the Northwest Arkansas community we call home.
Parking is available for visitors at various parking decks and surface lots throughout campus. Parking for tours is available at the Welcome Center or Parking Deck H.
Our Walmart Home Office is designed to provide an inclusive and welcoming experience for all associates and visitors. Across 400+ acres, we’ve built accessibility into every corner to ensure everyone can thrive.
Wheelchair Accessibility
All office buildings and outdoor spaces feature wide pathways, ramps, elevators and automatic doors, making it easy to navigate both indoors and across neighborhoods.
Vision Support
Wayfinding signage includes braille and high-contrast markers, while tactile maps and features in key spaces help guide visitors with limited vision.
Audio & Visual Accessibility
Meeting rooms and gathering spaces are equipped with assistive listening devices, closed-captioned displays and state-of-the-art AV systems designed for inclusive collaboration.
Comfort & Care
From wellness rooms and private nursing spaces to infant and adult changing stations, associates and guests can find supportive spaces for personal needs across campus.
The Walmart Home Office has campus resource officers and corporate security staffing, including additional bike and vehicle patrol, and improved video coverage of interior and exterior spaces.
For 24/7 emergency assistance on Walmart Home Office, call 1-800-511-HELP (4357)
For non-emergency assistance please reach out to (479) 273-8601 or email corporatesecurityinfo@walmart.com
Call boxes are in parking decks and office buildings.
While you're here, stop by the brand new Walmart Museum to learn how innovation, leadership and an unshakable commitment to customers and associates continues to revolutionize the way the world shops.