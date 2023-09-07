 
 
Logout
Logout

Explore Our Home Office

keyboard_arrow_down
In the heart of Bentonville, our Home Office brings together work, wellness and community in one connected place. Come and check it out!

Our new Home Office spans over 400 acres in the heart of Bentonville, Arkansas. Designed as a connected and sustainable campus, it features 12 office buildings arranged in neighborhoods, surrounded by green spaces and gathering grounds. Inside each office building, you’ll find state-of-the-art workspaces, in-office amenities like Airship, Heroes and Onyx coffee shops, plus a variety of collaboration spaces and focus rooms.

People riding bike on Walmart Campus
Plan a Visit With Us

  • Guided tours are open to registered associates, suppliers, and visitors most weeks:

  • Tuesday: 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 9 a.m. & 2 p.m.
  • Thursday: 9 a.m.

Can't find a time? Try a self-guided tour.

Start your self-guided tour now.

Walmart Home Office

1 Customer Drive, Bentonville, AR 72716

Parking

See local parking options below.

The Home Office also includes cutting-edge fitness and wellness facilities, onsite childcare, a global food hall, indoor auditoriums and classroom spaces, an outdoor amphitheater, retail, restaurants, a modern hotel and nearly seven miles of biking and pedestrian trails. It’s a place where associates can thrive – and a reflection of the Walmart culture and the Northwest Arkansas community we call home.

Know before you go!

Parking is available for visitors at various parking decks and surface lots throughout campus. Parking for tours is available at the Welcome Center or Parking Deck H.


Visiting other buildings? Get more details below.

 

Address: 601 Respect Dr, Bentonville, Arkansas, 72716

Nearest Visitor Parking: Parking Deck C, Floor 1 or Surface Lot South of Moon Pie

Address: 1700 SE 5th St, Bentonville, Arkansas, 72716

Nearest Visitor Parking: Parking Deck C, Floor 1 or Surface Lot South of Moon Pie

Address: 703 Associate Dr, Bentonville, Arkansas, 72716

Nearest Visitor Parking: Parking Deck C, Floor 1 or Surface Lot South of Moon Pie

Address: 600 Integrity Dr, Bentonville, Arkansas, 72716

Nearest Visitor Parking: Parking Deck C, Floor 1 or Surface Lot South of Moon Pie

Address: 701 Respect Dr, Bentonville, Arkansas, 72716

Nearest Visitor Parking: Parking Deck C, Floor 1 or Surface Lot South of Moon Pie

Address: 1500 SE 8th St, Bentonville, Arkansas, 72716

Nearest Visitor Parking: Parking Deck H

Address: 1 Customer Drive, Bentonville, Arkansas, 72716

Nearest Visitor Parking: Parking Deck H

Address: 1600 SE 8th St, Bentonville, Arkansas, 72716

Nearest Visitor Parking: Parking Deck C, Floor 1 or Surface Lot South of Moon Pie

Address: 1201 SE 8th St, Bentonville, Arkansas, 72716

Nearest Visitor Parking: Surface Lot at AC Hotel Bentonville

Our Walmart Home Office is designed to provide an inclusive and welcoming experience for all associates and visitors. Across 400+ acres, we’ve built accessibility into every corner to ensure everyone can thrive.

 

Wheelchair Accessibility
All office buildings and outdoor spaces feature wide pathways, ramps, elevators and automatic doors, making it easy to navigate both indoors and across neighborhoods.

 

Vision Support

Wayfinding signage includes braille and high-contrast markers, while tactile maps and features in key spaces help guide visitors with limited vision.

 

Audio & Visual Accessibility

Meeting rooms and gathering spaces are equipped with assistive listening devices, closed-captioned displays and state-of-the-art AV systems designed for inclusive collaboration.

 

Comfort & Care
From wellness rooms and private nursing spaces to infant and adult changing stations, associates and guests can find supportive spaces for personal needs across campus.

 

  • Tour registration is required. Please register here.
  • Please arrive 10 minutes before the tour.​
  • Visitors will register for a badge prior to the tour and will need a photo ID.​
  • Walking tours take around 1 hour, and visitors will learn about our amenities, office buildings and the beautiful green spaces we call Big Nature.​
  • The tour is both indoors and outside. We encourage visitors to wear comfortable shoes and bring a bottle of water.​

The Walmart Home Office has campus resource officers and corporate security staffing, including additional bike and vehicle patrol, and improved video coverage of interior and exterior spaces.


For 24/7 emergency assistance on Walmart Home Office, call 1-800-511-HELP (4357)


For non-emergency assistance please reach out to (479) 273-8601 or email corporatesecurityinfo@walmart.com


Call boxes are in parking decks and office buildings.

While you're here, stop by the brand new Walmart Museum to learn how innovation, leadership and an unshakable commitment to customers and associates continues to revolutionize the way the world shops.

Local Favorites
The mix of longtime local favorites and new-to-Bentonville businesses ensures there's something for everyone.
Learn more
#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.