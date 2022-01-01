Skincare and Beauty Packaging

Accepted:
- Skincare: body wash bottles, face wash and cleanser bottles, lotion, cleanser, makeup pots and jars, lotion dispensers, plastic deodorant applicators
- Hair care: dry shampoo bottles (non-aerosols); pumps to shampoo and conditioner bottles; most bottles for shampoo, conditioner, lotion, hair care, styling product and styling spray
- Facial skincare: Most bottles and packaging for face wash and cleanser, lotion and face care
- Cosmetics: Chapstick, lipstick and lip gloss tubes; complex closures; concealer; foundation; mascara wands; flexible plastic packaging including packets and pouches; makeup remover bottles and wipes packaging; plastic eyeliner and lip liner pens
Not Accepted:
Aerosol products (including dry shampoo and hair spray), nail polish, wood/bamboo eyeliner and lip liner pencils