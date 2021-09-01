About
+
Leadership
Board of Directors
Sam Walton
History
New Home Office
Working at Walmart
Location Facts
Policies
Contact
News
+
Events
Media Library
Contact Media Relations
Purpose
+
Opportunity
Sustainability
Community
Ethics & Integrity
Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Philanthropy
ESG Reporting
Health & Wellness
Investors
+
Events
Stock Information
Financial Information
Corporate Governance
ESG Investors
Investor Resources
Suppliers
+
Supplier Requirements
Apply to be a Supplier
Supplier Inclusion
Sustainability for Suppliers
Investing in American Jobs
Careers
Ask Walmart
Additional Links
+
Privacy & Security
Fraud
Your Privacy Choices
Request My Personal Information
Walmart California Consumer Privacy Act Notice
California Supply Chains Act
FAQs
Contact
Policies
Recalls
Terms of Use
RSS Feeds
Shop
Associate's Week 2023
Download Full Gallery
Select Items to Download
×
Download Selected
The 2023 Walmart Shareholders Meeting Tuesday May 30, 2023 in Fayetteville, Ar.
The 2023 Walmart Shareholders Meeting Tuesday May 30, 2023 in Fayetteville, Ar.
Associates_Week_2023_5
Associates_Week_2023_4
Associates_Week_2023_3
Associates_Week_2023_25
The Walmart Shareholders Celebration at Bud Walton Arena during the 2023 Walmart Shareholders Celebration in Fayetteville, Ar. Friday June 2, 2023.
The Walmart Shareholders Celebration at Bud Walton Arena during the 2023 Walmart Shareholders Celebration in Fayetteville, Ar. Friday June 2, 2023.
during the annual Walmart Shareholder meeting on Friday June 2, 2023, during the annual Shareholder Meeting. Photo by Beth Hall
The Walmart Shareholders Celebration at Bud Walton Arena during the 2023 Walmart Shareholders Celebration in Fayetteville, Ar. Friday June 2, 2023.
Walmart International Trading post on Thursday, June 1, 2023, during the annual Shareholder Meeting. Photo by Beth Hall
Associates_Week_2023_2
Associates_Week_2023_19
Photo by Marc F. Henning Photography Inc. Sam's Club Associate meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Photo by Iron Lotus Creative / Stephen Ironside
Photo by Iron Lotus Creative / Stephen Ironside
Associates_Week_2023_15
Associates_Week_2023_14
Walmart International meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, during the annual Shareholder Meeting. Photo by Beth Hall
Associates_Week_2023_12
Associates_Week_2023_11
Associates_Week_2023_10
Associates_Week_2023_1
The 2023 Walmart Shareholders Meeting Tuesday May 30, 2023 in Fayetteville, Ar.
The 2023 Walmart Shareholders Meeting Tuesday May 30, 2023 in Fayetteville, Ar.
Download Selected
Facebook
Tweet
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Copied!