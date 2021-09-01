Associate's Week 2023

Associates show their Walmart and USA pride in a group image during Associate's week.

The 2023 Walmart Shareholders Meeting Tuesday May 30, 2023 in Fayetteville, Ar.

Associates take a selfie while friends look on from behind.

A group of associates wear funny hats and smile at the camera.

Three associates from Africa take a break from their soccer game to take a group photo.

Associates gather outside the Gardens at Associate's Week.

Associates gather atop The Ledger in Bentonville, Ark.

Doug McMillon sits with long time Canadian associate during Associate's Celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Walmart Shareholders Celebration at Bud Walton Arena during the 2023 Walmart Shareholders Celebration in Fayetteville, Ar. Friday June 2, 2023.

An associate from China holds the Chinese national flag behind his shoulders at Associate's Week.

Walmart associate gives the "Rock on" hand gesture to the camera while standing in line during an Associate's Week celebration.

during the annual Walmart Shareholder meeting on Friday June 2, 2023, during the annual Shareholder Meeting. Photo by Beth Hall

Associate on the Global Tech team is seen smiling at the camera. He fellow Global Tech associates are seen in the background with their sign that reads "Global Tech".

Associates give peace signs and thumbs up while enjoying Associate's Week.

Walmart International Trading post on Thursday, June 1, 2023, during the annual Shareholder Meeting. Photo by Beth Hall

A group of eleven associates celebrate together while playing with water games during Associate's Week 2023.

Three associates from Africa are seen enjoying their time at Associate's Week.

Two Sam's Club associates smile during the Sam's Club Associate meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Photo by Marc F. Henning Photography Inc. Sam's Club Associate meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

A female visiting associate meets Cedric Clark, Executive Vice President of Store Operations for Walmart U.S., during her Walmart Home Office tour.

Photo by Iron Lotus Creative / Stephen Ironside

Associates visiting the Walmart Home Office in Bentonville, Ark., are greeted by home office associates, high fives and swag.

Photo by Iron Lotus Creative / Stephen Ironside

Associates dance and sing in Bud Walton Arena during Associate's Week 2023.

Canadian associates cheer while arriving to Associate's Week activities.

International associates from different countries pose together.

Walmart International meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, during the annual Shareholder Meeting. Photo by Beth Hall

A group of associates wearing vintage Walmart shirts.

Group of Global Tech associates arrive at Associate Celebration.

International associates wave their country's flag while posing for their picture.

A group of Walmart associates pour water over the head of a colleague.

Three Walmart associates pose for a picture outside at a celebration.

A group of Walmart associates stand for a picture, all wearing yellow smiley-face bucket hats.

