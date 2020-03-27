Answering Your Questions

Available Inventory

As you probably know, there’s a very high demand for paper goods, cleaning supplies, and similar items. As we work to restock those high-demand products as fast as possible, we have to limit the number that can be purchased. Beginning March 19, our stores have purchase limits in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

No-Contact Pickup & Delivery

You can order groceries from us online or in our app anytime. One of our associates will pick your order and bring it out to the curb when you arrive. This is a great way to maintain social distance.



Pickup : No-contact pickup is now available. You’ll no longer have to sign for your order. An associate will simply put your order in your trunk / car.

: No-contact pickup is now available. You’ll no longer have to sign for your order. An associate will simply put your order in your trunk / car. Delivery: Our drivers are practicing social distancing: when picking up your order at the store, they’ll stay in the car while an associate loads the order into their vehicle. You can also authorize the driver to simply leave the order at your doorstep rather than having to sign for it.

To find out if pickup and/or delivery service is available in your area, check this location map.

In-Store Shopping With our App

If you’d like to shop in-store, our app features convenient services that will help make your trip as safe and efficient as possible.

Walmart Pay

Connect Walmart gift cards, credit, or debit cards to Walmart Pay for a no-contact payment. Set it up in our app, and pay with a scan of your phone screen, no touching, keypads, or signature required.

Lists

Create shopping lists that can be shared with others. Everyone who’s shared can add items to the list, so you’ll be able to get everything that’s needed in one trip.

Store Maps and Item Finder

Select your nearest Walmart using the store finder, then use the store map and item finder to quickly and easily locate exactly what you need.

Order Delays and Cancellations

There are millions of people ordering online right now, so you might encounter delays, cancellations or longer wait times during pickup. We understand how frustrating that may be and assure you that we’re doing our best to serve as many customers as possible. We’ll keep you updated via email, text message, website and mobile app to alert you of any potential delays or increased wait times at your store.

Associate Support

Your health and our associates’ health are top priority. Anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 related symptoms, illness or concerns should stay home, including our associates. We’ve set a new policy to support any associate who may be affected by the virus—including paid leave for those who are required to self-quarantine. You can read more about what we’re doing for our associates here .

Community Support

To help meet critical needs, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed $25 million to support organizations on the front lines responding to the outbreak. Get details on these grants here.

Coronavirus Testing

As Walmart always does in times of crisis, we believe we can play a role in helping our local communities. On March 22, we opened a portion of two store parking lots in the Chicago area to be used as COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites. At this time, testing is limited to first responders and health care workers who have potentially been exposed to the virus.

These initial sites are a result of the public-private partnership announced at the White House on March 13, and will help us better understand the operational, public health and safety considerations associated with federal, state and local efforts to expand access to mobile testing. Read more about our efforts here.

Page last updated on March 26, 2020