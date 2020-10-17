All-Virtual Open Call Event 2020

On October 1, 2020, hundreds of small businesses pitched their U.S.-manufactured products to Walmart buyers, but this time virtually. Due to COVID-19, entrepreneurs weren’t able to travel to Bentonville, Arkansas, in person, but that didn’t dampen their innovative spirits. And because this year’s event was 100% virtual, more than 800 suppliers were able to join the festivities, a 44% increase from 2019. More than 175 companies received a “yes” to move to the next stage of getting their products on store shelves, and virtually all of the participants invited were offered placement on Walmart.com’s Marketplace.

Every year, entrepreneurs who manufacture in the U.S. travel far and wide for our annual Open Call event. But this year, we’re bringing Open Call to them, making it 100% virtual.

Our annual #WalmartOpenCall Event is an exciting time for many of the entrepreneurs that attend, but it’s also an exciting time for our Walmart and Sam’s Club buyers like Jason Osborne and Becky Blake. Hear why they’re excited for this year’s all-virtual event on October 1.

Laura Phillips is a lifelong retailer and long-term Walmart associate. She leads our Global Sourcing and U.S. Manufacturing teams and played a huge role in our virtual Open Call event this year. Entrepreneurs and small businesses from 49 states pitched products manufactured in the U.S. to our merchants – and 4,800 were invited to marketplace. These suppliers have come up with innovative new items to meet the unique needs of our customers in several categories. Laura is a true merchant and is passionate about working with our customers, suppliers and associates. She joined The Huddle with John Furner to talk about how she started her career at Walmart as a store intern – and how we can continue making a positive difference in our country by investing in American jobs.