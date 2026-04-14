Career Advancement Opportunities

A job at Walmart can be the start of a long term career. Associates can grow their skills, take on new responsibilities, and move into leadership, corporate, and specialized roles across the business.
That commitment shows up in real ways. As of fiscal year 2025, the average tenure for a U.S. Walmart associate is five years. More than 300,000 associates have spent over 10 years with the company, and more than 60,000 have built careers spanning 25 years or more.
Advancement at Walmart is driven by skills, experience, and attributes—taking in the holistic experiences associates bring to the table. Through paid training, education, and leadership development, associates are supported whether Walmart is their first job, next step, or second career. The result is a culture where growth is expected, opportunity is accessible, and retail can be a launchpad—not a limit.
Walmart offers clear, structured career advancement at every stage—making it easy for associates to grow, lead, and build long term careers.
Ways associates advance:
How Walmart supports growth:
Yes. Walmart has a strong promote from within culture, with clear pathways for associates to advance into new roles and leadership positions. In fact, Walmart U.S. associates receive their first promotion, on average, within nine months of joining the company.
Factors That Shape Advancement
Advancement at Walmart is based on a combination of skills, performance, and opportunity. While each career journey is unique, common factors include:
*Advancement considerations may vary by role and individual career path.
Walmart takes a skills first approach to career growth, expanding access to opportunity by focusing on what associates can do, not just where they started. By matching talent to roles and investing in in demand skills, Walmart helps associates prepare for what’s next and build careers for the future. Learn more about Walmart’s Skills First approach.
What Skills Are Valued for Career Advancement at Walmart?
Advancement and promotion readiness at Walmart are built on core skill areas, including but not limited to:
These skills power internal mobility, leadership development, and long term career advancement across Walmart’s frontline, management, and corporate roles.
Walmart invests in training and education to help associates grow, advance, and move into leadership roles. Through structured development programs, associates build job ready skills that support internal promotions and long term careers.
Key development programs include:
These investments deliver real results. Associates who enroll in Live Better U are twice as likely to be promoted and four times more likely to stay with the company, reinforcing Walmart’s commitment to internal growth and career mobility.
Frontline to Home Office Roles
Associates can transition from store and supply chain roles into home office positions through immersion experiences that build exposure, skills, and networks across Walmart’s business.
Explore career advancement pathways
Frontline to Home Office Internships
Walmart offers paid internship opportunities that allow frontline associates to gain hands on experience in corporate teams while continuing to build long term career momentum.
Associates are encouraged to build skills, explore new opportunities, and grow over time, making Walmart more than a job—it’s a place to build a future.
That commitment extends to those transitioning into civilian careers. Since 2013, Walmart has hired more than 500,000 veterans and military spouses, reflecting a strong track record of supporting career transitions and long term growth.