Career Advancement Opportunities

A job at Walmart can be the start of a long term career. Associates can grow their skills, take on new responsibilities, and move into leadership, corporate, and specialized roles across the business.



That commitment shows up in real ways. As of fiscal year 2025, the average tenure for a U.S. Walmart associate is five years. More than 300,000 associates have spent over 10 years with the company, and more than 60,000 have built careers spanning 25 years or more.



Advancement at Walmart is driven by skills, experience, and attributes—taking in the holistic experiences associates bring to the table. Through paid training, education, and leadership development, associates are supported whether Walmart is their first job, next step, or second career. The result is a culture where growth is expected, opportunity is accessible, and retail can be a launchpad—not a limit.