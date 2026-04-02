Physical Well-Being

Get Covered

Eligible associates can choose medical coverage that fits their needs and gain access to even more support.

Skip the Waiting Room

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans can receive no-cost care virtually for primary, urgent, or mental health care through Doctor On Demand by Included Health and some at-home labs – anytime, anywhere. They can also connect virtually for digestive health care and physical therapy.

Get a Personal Healthcare Assistant

Associates enrolled in most medical plans get no cost access to a Personal Healthcare Assistant who can help them find a doctor, get a second opinion, or understand a medical bill.

Access to Specialists at Some of the Best Facilities

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans can access specialists at some of the best facilities in the country at no cost through our Centers of Excellence program. This program supports complex health needs such as cancer, hip and knee replacements, organ and tissue transplants, and more. Enrolled associates also get access to fertility care and weight loss surgery, subject to deductible and coinsurance.

Find a Doctor in Your Network

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans can access resources to help them easily identify providers in their area based on their care needs.

Save on Prescriptions

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans pay a $4 copay for most generic prescriptions.

Find Support for Your Metabolic Health

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans can access no-cost programs through Twin Health to help manage pre-diabetes, and diabetes, save money on prescriptions, lose weight, and live a healthier lifestyle.

Connect with the Right Care, Even far Away

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans and who meet clinical eligibility requirements can get support accessing the care they need if the provider is more than 100 miles from their home.