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Physical Well-Being

Physical Well-being Benefits for Walmart Associates

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Our associates can live better with programs that help build healthy habits and support their well-being. And if they enroll in medical coverage with Walmart, they can choose in-person or virtual care under most plans. 

 

If you’re a current Walmart associate, visit One.Walmart.com/Wellbeing for more detailed information.  

Take care of your health – no medical plan required

Get Fit Wherever you Work, Live, or Travel 

Starting their first day, associates can access discounts on classes and gym memberships through Fitness Pass.

 

Get Covered 

Eligible associates can enroll in dental and/or vision coverage that works for them.

 

Help Quitting Nicotine, like Tobacco or Vaping 

Starting their first day, associates can access personalized support via phone or email to help quit nicotine, like tobacco or vaping, for good through Lyra.

 

Build Your Family

Eligible associates can get help paying for surrogacy and adoption with Kindbody.

 

Create Healthy Habits with Support

Starting their first day, associates can use Fresh Tri—a no-cost app designed to help users eat better, manage stress, move more, and think positively.

 

Benefits When you Enroll in Walmart Medical Coverage

Get Covered 

Eligible associates can choose medical coverage that fits their needs and gain access to even more support. 

 

Skip the Waiting Room 

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans can receive no-cost care virtually for primary, urgent, or mental health care through Doctor On Demand by Included Health and some at-home labs – anytime, anywhere. They can also connect virtually for digestive health care and physical therapy.

 

Get a Personal Healthcare Assistant 

Associates enrolled in most medical plans get no cost access to a Personal Healthcare Assistant who can help them find a doctor, get a second opinion, or understand a medical bill.

 

Access to Specialists at Some of the Best Facilities 

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans can access specialists at some of the best facilities in the country at no cost through our Centers of Excellence program. This program supports complex health needs such as cancer, hip and knee replacements, organ and tissue transplants, and more. Enrolled associates also get access to fertility care and weight loss surgery, subject to deductible and coinsurance.

 

Find a Doctor in Your Network 

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans can access resources to help them easily identify providers in their area based on their care needs. 

 

Save on Prescriptions

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans pay a $4 copay for most generic prescriptions.

 

Find Support for Your Metabolic Health

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans can access no-cost programs through Twin Health to help manage pre-diabetes, and diabetes, save money on prescriptions, lose weight, and live a healthier lifestyle. 

 

Connect with the Right Care, Even far Away 

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans and who meet clinical eligibility requirements can get support accessing the care they need if the provider is more than 100 miles from their home.

Benefits and programs described are applicable for 2026. This information is a summary of certain benefits Walmart provides to associates. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of this information. However, if there are discrepancies between this information and the official plan or program documents, the official plan or program documents control.

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