Mental Well-Being

If you’re a current Walmart associate, visit One.Walmart.com/Wellbeing for more detailed information.
Get Support for Neurodiversity
Starting their first day, associates and their families can connect one‑on‑one through Lyra with board‑certified behavioral analysts for no-cost support with ADHD, autism, and other neurodiverse needs.
Get 20 visits with a Mental Health Professional
Starting on their first day, associates and eligible family members get no‑cost access to 20 sessions per eligible person per year with a therapist or mental health coach through Lyra.
Find Peer Support
Available on their first day, Supportiv provides an online community for associates to connect anonymously with people facing similar challenges such as parenting, caregiving, workplace stress, serious illness, and more.
Take a Guided Microbreak
Available on their first day, associates can get no-cost support in reducing their stress, resetting, and refocusing by downloading the Breakthru app directly to their Walmart Microsoft Teams account.
Take the Time you Need
Eligible associates can focus on the things that matter most with access to paid time off, including paid sick leave, paid maternity leave, and paid parental leave.
Get Help to cut Back or Stop Using Substances
Starting on their first day, associates and eligible dependents can get access to personalized, confidential treatment through Lyra to help them reduce or stop substance use.
Schedule a Neuropsychological Evaluation
Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans can schedule a neuropsychological evaluation with a Lyra provider, often within four weeks.
Get Help When you Need it Most
Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans may receive a call from a licensed clinician from Humankind reaching out to check in, offer support, or connect them with other benefits at no cost.
Connect with a Psychologist or Psychiatrist Virtually
Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans can get no-cost access to virtual mental health services through Doctor On Demand by Included Health.
Benefits and programs described are applicable for 2026. This information is a summary of certain benefits Walmart provides to associates. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of this information. However, if there are discrepancies between this information and the official plan or program documents, the official plan or program documents control.