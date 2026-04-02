Mental Well-Being

Get Support for Neurodiversity

Starting their first day, associates and their families can connect one‑on‑one through Lyra with board‑certified behavioral analysts for no-cost support with ADHD, autism, and other neurodiverse needs.

Get 20 visits with a Mental Health Professional

Starting on their first day, associates and eligible family members get no‑cost access to 20 sessions per eligible person per year with a therapist or mental health coach through Lyra.

Find Peer Support

Available on their first day, Supportiv provides an online community for associates to connect anonymously with people facing similar challenges such as parenting, caregiving, workplace stress, serious illness, and more.

Take a Guided Microbreak

Available on their first day, associates can get no-cost support in reducing their stress, resetting, and refocusing by downloading the Breakthru app directly to their Walmart Microsoft Teams account.

Take the Time you Need

Eligible associates can focus on the things that matter most with access to paid time off, including paid sick leave, paid maternity leave, and paid parental leave.

Get Help to cut Back or Stop Using Substances

Starting on their first day, associates and eligible dependents can get access to personalized, confidential treatment through Lyra to help them reduce or stop substance use.