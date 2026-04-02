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Financial Well-Being

Financial Well-being Benefits for Walmart Associates

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You can live better with programs that help build healthy habits and support your well-being. And if they enroll in medical coverage with Walmart, they can choose in-person or virtual care under most plans. 

 

If you’re a current Walmart associate, visit One.Walmart.com/Wellbeing for more detailed information.  

Manage your Money Today

Manage your Money 

 Starting their first day, associates can use the no-cost ONE@Work app to save automatically, monitor their credit score and find ways to improve it, and get paid early.1

 

Get Exclusive Savings

Eligible associates can take advantage of the Associate Discount Card, no-cost Walmart+ membership, and/or a Sam’s Club membership.

 

Protect your Income

Eligible associates can get cash support through short and long-term disability coverage when they can’t work due to injury, illness, or surgery. 

 

Save for Current and Future Health Expenses

Eligible associates can contribute to a Health Savings Account (HSA)with a company match, available if enrolled in the Saver HSA Plan.

 

Build Strong Financial Habits 

Starting their first day, associates can access Walmart-sponsored lessons through Khan Academy to learn about credit, budgeting, and borrowing. 

Plan for Tomorrow

Own Your Future

Associates can contribute to Walmart’s 401(k) plan at any time. Once they become match-eligible, Walmart will match each dollar they contribute, up to 6% of their eligible pay. 

 

Share in the Company’s Success

Eligible associates can share in the company’s success by participating in the Associate Stock Purchase Plan (ASPP) with a 15% match on the first $1,800 they contribute per plan year.

 

Further your Education 

From earning a short-form certificate, high school diploma, or college degree, Walmart pays for tuition and books with Live Better U.

 

Prepare for the Unexpected

Eligible associates can get peace of mind with life, accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D), accident, and critical illness insurance.

Be Where you Need to be

Take time away

Eligible Walmart associates can focus on the things that matter most through qualifying paid or unpaid leaves of absence.

1. OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Member FDIC. Instapay is unavailable to associates in New York and Puerto Rico, truck drivers, and executives.

Benefits and programs described are applicable for 2026. This information is a summary of certain benefits Walmart provides to associates. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of this information. However, if there are discrepancies between this information and the official plan or program documents, the official plan or program documents control.

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