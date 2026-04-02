Financial Well-Being

Manage your Money

Starting their first day, associates can use the no-cost ONE@Work app to save automatically, monitor their credit score and find ways to improve it, and get paid early.1

Get Exclusive Savings

Eligible associates can take advantage of the Associate Discount Card, no-cost Walmart+ membership, and/or a Sam’s Club membership.

Protect your Income

Eligible associates can get cash support through short and long-term disability coverage when they can’t work due to injury, illness, or surgery.

Save for Current and Future Health Expenses

Eligible associates can contribute to a Health Savings Account (HSA)with a company match, available if enrolled in the Saver HSA Plan.

Build Strong Financial Habits

Starting their first day, associates can access Walmart-sponsored lessons through Khan Academy to learn about credit, budgeting, and borrowing.