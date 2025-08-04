Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
Sam's Office
When Sam Walton passed away in 1992, the content of his office were boxed up and brought to this site. The items within tell the story of Sam and his ways of working.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.