Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
Newport
Sam Walton’s first store was a Ben Franklin franchise located in Newport, AR. While Sam found success in the endeavor, he had to close the store after five years, when he couldn’t renew his lease.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.