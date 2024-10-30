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Anh y Joseph Trousdale transformaron el Pho tradicional hecho desde cero en un producto que era rápido, fácil de hacer y delicioso. Ahora, están en más de 133 Sam's Club y están reinvirtiendo su éxito en su compañía con sede en Texas, ¡y en las personas que emplean!
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