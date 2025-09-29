 
 
Logout
Logout

Su éxito comercial comenzó con una prensa de tortillas

Verónica Moreno es una historia real de éxito estadounidense. Comenzó Olé Mexican Foods en su casa con solo una máquina de tortillas, y hoy este proveedor de Walmart emplea a cientos de personas en varias comunidades. Mira a Verónica compartir la increíble historia de Olé Mexican Foods en sus propias palabras.   

#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.