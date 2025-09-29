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Su éxito comercial comenzó con una prensa de tortillas
Verónica Moreno es una historia real de éxito estadounidense. Comenzó Olé Mexican Foods en su casa con solo una máquina de tortillas, y hoy este proveedor de Walmart emplea a cientos de personas en varias comunidades. Mira a Verónica compartir la increíble historia de Olé Mexican Foods en sus propias palabras.
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