Tracy Poulliot is executive vice president of eCommerce and marketing for Walmart U.S., where she leads Walmart’s digital business and marketing, bringing brand and digital experiences together to drive customer growth, engagement and loyalty. She works to make shopping Walmart’s broad assortment easy and accessible at everyday low prices, anytime and anywhere. Grounded in customer needs, Tracy advances Walmart’s end-to-end digital experiences by applying AI in practical, scalable ways and turning customer insights into measurable results. She focuses on innovation, strong execution and reimagining retail experiences to better serve customers today and into the future.

Tracy brings more than 15 years of experience across eCommerce and digital operations, most recently serving as senior vice president for Walmart’s digital shopping experience. In that role, Tracy focused on accelerating Walmart’s site and app shopping experiences and advancing Sparky, Walmart’s AI-powered shopping assistant, to better serve customers through personalization and ease of use. Prior roles at Walmart include leading efforts to improve the end-to-end customer experience and supporting the fulfillment network, providing a deep understanding of both the digital and physical components of retail. Before joining Walmart, Tracy held roles in continuous improvement and customer service operations, further shaping her customer-first and execution-driven approach.

Tracy holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and is a member of the WALPAC board.