Tim Ritz is the global chief procurement officer for Walmart, where he leads the procurement and sourcing strategy across the enterprise. He and his team focus on enhancing value, driving efficiency and delivering on Walmart’s foundational commitment to everyday low prices for its customers and members worldwide.

Tim joined Walmart in September 2023 as senior vice president of procurement, overseeing teams responsible for purchasing goods and services across technology, operations, real estate, professional services and supply chain. In this role, he made a significant impact expanding procurement's scope, establishing new centers of excellence for emerging categories like AI and sustainable materials, and launching a new buying model that balances global scale with local flexibility.

With more than two decades of experience, Tim has a strong track record of delivering cost savings and operational efficiency by building effective supplier relationships. Before Walmart, he spent nearly eight years at PayPal as senior vice president of procurement and real estate, leading global purchasing and real estate strategy to support the company’s growth. He has also held senior leadership roles in supply chain and procurement at Hertz and United Airlines.

Tim holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from James Madison University and an MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.