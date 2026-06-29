Steve Schrobilgen serves as the executive vice president and end-to-end chief operating officer for Sam’s Club, where he leads the teams and functions that power the member experience every day, including club operations, supply chain, real estate, asset protection and business transformation.

Prior to this, Steve served as COO of Walmart Canada, helping guide the business through growth and operational transformation. Earlier, he held several senior leadership positions across Walmart U.S., including senior vice president and business unit leader for the Western U.S. region.

Steve began his career in 1989 as an hourly cart attendant at Sam’s Club in Davenport, Iowa. Across markets, formats and functions he has built high-performing teams that deliver results while staying grounded in purpose and service.

Steve attended St. Ambrose University and serves on the national advisory board of The Salvation Army.

A recipient of the Blue Coat – the highest honor awarded to a Sam’s Club associate – Steve exemplifies servant leadership, humility and commitment to culture.