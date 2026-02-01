Ralph Clare is executive vice president of Health & Wellness for Walmart U.S. In this role, he leads the retail pharmacy and optical businesses operating in more than 4,600 pharmacies and more than 3,000 Vision Centers, along with Walmart’s Healthcare Research Institute and Consumer Health Solutions.

Prior to this role, Ralph served as senior vice president of Merchandising, Consumables and OTC Health & Wellness, where he oversaw core merchandising strategies that advanced growth across consumables and health categories.

Ralph joined Walmart in 2008 and has held leadership roles across finance, strategy and merchandising. His experience includes driving financial and strategic planning for Grocery and Neighborhood Markets and leading merchandising operations in Bakery and Deli, Snacks & Beverages and Baby Consumables.

Ralph serves as chair of the African American Officer Caucus and is a member of the President’s Belonging Council. He is originally from Nassau, Bahamas, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Oral Roberts University and an MBA from Missouri State University. He also serves on the Executive Advisory Council at the Missouri State College of Business.