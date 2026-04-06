Rajiv Bhuta is senior vice president, Walmart Global Tech and the company’s tech operating partner for Sam’s Club. He leads the team responsible for the technology that powers how members discover, shop and engage across club and digital experiences. His work supports Sam’s Club’s focus on delivering simple, connected and reliable interactions for members.

Before joining Sam’s Club, Rajiv served as senior vice president of Merch Tech and Omni Solutions for Walmart U.S., where he led platform teams focused on merchandising technologies. In this role, he helped connect inventory, pricing and assortment to deliver a differentiated customer value proposition across physical and digital channels.

Earlier in his career, Rajiv held senior leadership roles at Flipkart, Ola and JDA Software. He has a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing teams and advancing enterprise technology platforms in large-scale commerce environments.

Rajiv holds a master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Oklahoma and a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the University of Mumbai. He lives in Northwest Arkansas.