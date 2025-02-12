Paul Dyck is senior vice president of global government affairs for Walmart International. He leads a team of regional, country, and subject-matter experts to manage critical, and increasingly complex, external issues and serves as the primary lead for Walmart International’s engagement with U.S. and international government leaders and stakeholders.





Paul has a diverse background in business diplomacy, working in the public and private sector with multinationals, foreign leaders, policymakers, NGOs, and multilateral institutions on a range of international policy and advocacy issues.





Paul joined Walmart in 2014 from a strategic business consultancy in Washington, D.C., where he was co-lead of the international government affairs practice. Previously, Paul held senior political and diplomatic roles in the U.S. government, including Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasia at the U.S. Department of Commerce, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and Associate White House Political Director under President George W. Bush. Paul also worked in Texas state government and served on several national political campaigns.





Paul has a bachelor’s degree from Austin College in Sherman, Texas, and a master’s degree from University College London.