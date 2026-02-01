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Myron Frazier is chief merchandising officer for Sam’s Club, leading the merchandising strategy to drive innovation, deliver value and elevate the member experience through a curated assortment.
Since joining Walmart in 2008, Myron has built a broad career across merchandising and operations in Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club, holding roles ranging from replenishment analyst, merchandise planner, and buyer in Fresh Bakery to field leadership positions as developmental market manager and market manager in various regions.
In 2017, he joined Sam’s Club in a senior merchandising leadership role, ultimately serving as senior vice president of Private Brands and Sourcing. In this capacity, he led the reinvention of the Member’s Mark brand and championed the Made Without commitment through expanded responsible sourcing.
Most recently, Myron served as senior vice president and business lead for Walmart Neighborhood Markets, leading the strategy and evolution of the format. Known for his collaborative, people-first leadership style, Myron is passionate about developing talent and building strong teams.
Myron holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Southern University and an MBA.
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