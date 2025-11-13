Molly Blakeman is the vice president of communications for Walmart International, where she leads global communications strategy and narrative development across 5,000 stores and for more than 500,000 associates in 18 countries worldwide. In this role, she works to shape the company’s reputation, articulate its business priorities, and strengthen Walmart’s position as a trusted global brand driving shared value for customers, members, associates, and communities.

With more than 15 years of experience at Walmart, Molly has held a series of leadership roles across enterprise and growth communications. She has led teams responsible for financial communications, media relations, crisis management and storytelling that connects Walmart’s purpose to its business strategy. During her time at Walmart she’s worked to define the company’s narrative as it expands into new areas of growth, including advertising, data, fintech, and last-mile delivery.

Before assuming her current role, Molly served as group director of enterprise communications, where she managed the company’s financial and corporate affairs narrative and acted as Walmart’s head of media relations. Previously, as group director of growth communications, she helped introduce new business ventures such as Walmart Connect, Walmart Data Ventures, Walmart+, and OnePay, a Walmart-backed fintech. Earlier in her career, she led communications efforts that shaped Walmart’s reputation in Health & Wellness, food innovation, and technology adoption — including the company’s pioneering use of blockchain for supply chain transparency.