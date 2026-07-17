Juan Galarraga is Executive Vice President, Regional General Manager, Latin America for Walmart International. He oversees Walmart's businesses in Mexico, Central America and Chile, partnering with local leadership teams to serve customers, create opportunities for associates and communities, and bring Walmart's purpose to life across the region.

Juan joined Walmart in 2024 and has held leadership roles spanning operations, strategy and enterprise transformation. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Platform Integration for Walmart International, where he helped accelerate growth by scaling global capabilities across markets and advancing omnichannel operations, supply chain, real estate, and digital transformation initiatives. He joined Walmart as Senior Vice President of Acceleration and Support for Walmart U.S.

Prior to Walmart, Juan served as Senior Vice President of Retail Operations at Five Below and spent more than two decades at Target Corporation in senior leadership roles across store operations, supply chain, digital fulfillment and healthcare operations. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management and Hospitality from Lynn University and serves on the boards of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility Executive Forum.