Jose Chapa serves as vice president of merchandising product and product liaison for Walmart International. Jose leads product vision and platforms that power the global merchandising and sourcing ecosystem. He is responsible for accelerating innovation across international markets and leads the end-to-end product strategy for enterprise merchant and sourcing platforms anchored by the global catalog.

Previously, Jose served as vice president of product management for International merchandising, sourcing and catalog, helping shape the digital foundation for the retailer’s global markets. Jose joined Walmart in 2024 as vice president of product management and data science for Mexico and Central America, where he built AI-powered technology across eCommerce, supply chain and store operations.

Before joining Walmart, Jose spent more than 10 years at Amazon in multiple senior roles across physical stores, advertising, retail and Kindle.

Jose has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and an MBA from the HEC School of Management in Paris.