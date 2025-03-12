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Joe Ruschell serves Walmart as senior vice president and chief counsel, Office of the Corporate Secretary. In this role, Joe leads a talented team of attorneys and legal professionals that provides guidance to the company across a number of practice areas, including Corporate Governance, Securities, Finance, Treasury, Mergers & Acquisitions, Tax, Sustainability and Charitable Giving. He also oversees the Board Liaison team.
Prior to joining Walmart in 2025, Joe served as Vice President, Associate General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at Humana. Joe also previously served as Corporate Counsel at Alltech and engaged in private practice at Stites & Harbison PLLC and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, specializing in corporate and securities law, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters.
Joe holds a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School and a bachelor’s degree in Mathematical Economics from the University of Kentucky.
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