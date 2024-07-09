Jarred Crabtree is senior vice president of global security and chief security officer for Walmart Inc. In this role, he leads the company’s global security strategy, working to help Walmart strive to be the safest place to work and shop, while supporting business growth, resilience and operational excellence across all markets. Jarred oversees various functions including enterprise protection and prevention, threat management and insider risk, risk intelligence and resilience, international security, and crisis preparedness and response. He also leads the Global Security Operations Center (GSOC), which provides 24/7 enterprise-wide situational awareness, coordination and decision support to enable rapid, informed response across the business.

With more than 17 years at Walmart, Jarred brings deep experience across security, safety and operations. Prior to his current role, he served as vice president of international security, overseeing security strategy and execution across Walmart’s international markets, and as vice president and chief safety officer, leading enterprise-wide safety initiatives focused on associate well-being and risk prevention. His career also includes senior leadership roles in store operations, including vice president and regional general manager, providing a strong operational foundation that informs his approach to security.

Before joining Walmart, Jarred served in law enforcement, supporting local, state and federal operations, and held leadership roles in investigations and special operations. Throughout his career, he has focused on proactive risk management, strong partnerships and enabling the business to operate safely and securely while serving customers and communities around the world.