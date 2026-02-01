Greg Pulsifer serves as senior vice president of eCommerce at Sam’s Club. His team drives growth and member engagement across all digital experiences, including SamsClub.com and the Sam’s Club app, curbside pickup, delivery and fulfillment. Greg leads several major initiatives designed to accelerate Sam’s Club’s digital retail operation, such as integrating technology to improve convenience and differentiating the business as a truly omnichannel retailer.

With over 25 years of digital retail expertise, Greg has held numerous leadership roles prior to joining Sam’s Club. He has served in prominent positions at Apple, General Mills, The North Face and VF Corporation. As the Worldwide Digital Merchandising lead for Apple’s online store, he contributed significantly to shaping eCommerce strategies and enhancing customer experiences globally.

Originally from Boston, Greg is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts. He is a member of the Digital Council for the National Retail Federation and lives in the California Bay Area.