Erin Nealy Cox is the executive vice president of global governance, chief legal officer and corporate secretary for Walmart, Inc. In this role, she oversees global legal, compliance, ethics, corporate governance, digital citizenship, enterprise risk management, litigation, aviation, investigations and corporate security, including Walmart’s Global Security Operations Center.

She was most recently a partner in Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s Government, Regulatory & Internal Investigations Practice Group, where she advised corporations, boards and executives in internal investigations and complex government-facing disputes. She has deep experience in white-collar defense, cybersecurity and regulatory enforcement, built through senior roles in both public service and the private sector.

Erin also previously served as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, where she led a broad range of federal investigations and prosecutions, including matters involving white-collar crime, national security, cybercrime and public corruption. She was appointed to the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC) – a select group of 15 U.S. Attorneys who advise the Attorney General on policy and operational issues nationwide. She was later asked by the Attorney General to chair the AGAC, a role in which she helped shape national law enforcement strategies and priorities.

Before her U.S. Attorney appointment, Erin was an Executive Managing Director at Stroz Friedberg, a global cybersecurity and risk management firm, where she led its global incident response practice. Her earlier career also included nearly a decade of service as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the same district she served as U.S. Attorney.

Erin has served on the boards of New Friends New Life, which supports survivors of trafficking, and the Conference on Crimes Against Women. She currently serves on the President’s Advisory Board at UT Southwestern Medical Center and as a Tocqueville Society Co-Chair for United Way, reflecting her long-standing commitment to community impact and public service.

Erin earned her Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law and her Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.