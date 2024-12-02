Dawn Ptak serves as senior vice president and chief audit executive, leading the global internal audit function for the company.

Prior to leading audit, Dawn was the chief ethics and compliance officer for Walmart China. In this role, she managed a comprehensive strategy to ensure adherence to legal and regulatory requirements, industry standards and ethical guidelines, while strengthening the company culture across the business. She has been with Walmart for 15 years, spending almost half of those years outside of the U.S., in China and India. Dawn has held numerous roles at Walmart, including positions in global financial governance, consolidations, compliance and controls and the Walmart China controller’s office.

Before joining Walmart, Dawn worked in public accounting at Grant Thornton and held other accounting and control positions in Ohio.

A champion for associate development, Dawn leads multiple mentoring circles. She serves as a board member and treasurer of the Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center and has previously served on the boards of the NWA Executive Women’s Golf Association, NWA IMA Chapter, and United Cerebral Palsy.

Dawn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, a Master of Science in Accounting, and a Master of Business Administration from Kent State University. Dawn is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).