Annie Walker is chief executive officer for Walmart Chile, where she leads a business comprised of four separate banners dedicated to helping Chileans save money and live better.

Since joining Walmart in 2002 as an industrial engineer, Annie has worked across the business, leading complex operations and helping the associates she works alongside grow in their own careers.

In more than two decades with Walmart, Annie has led in merchandising, merchandise execution and replenishment in several categories, including food, consumables, GM and fashion. Before her move to Walmart Chile CEO, she served as senior vice president for the eastern business operations unit for Walmart U.S.

Annie holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. She serves as the lead for the President’s Belonging Council and volunteers extensively.