Joined the Board: 2026

Committees: Compensation and Management Development; Technology and eCommerce

Shishir Mehrotra is the Chief Executive Officer at Superhuman (formerly Grammarly). A 25+ year tech veteran, Shishir has a track record of building new platforms that redefine and lead categories.

Prior to joining Grammarly, Shishir was the CEO and co-founder of the business productivity and AI platform Coda and grew the platform to serve millions of users and tens of thousands of teams. Before founding Coda, he served as YouTube's Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer — helping grow YouTube to the world’s largest video destination, one of Google’s largest and fastest-growing businesses, and the platform of choice for a new generation of creators.

He has served on the board of Spotify Technology S.A. since June 2017. He has also served on the boards of Schoolhouse.world since April 2020 and the MIT Club of Northern California since November 2019.

Shishir holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.