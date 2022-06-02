2022 Walmart Shareholders Associates Week

Walmart U.S. associates pose for a photo at the Associate Expo in Fayetteville, Ark

Walmart associates enjoy the expo at the Washington County Fairgrounds during the 2022 Walmart shareholders meeting Thursday June 2, 2022.

Walmart U.S. associates enjoying the Associate Expo in Fayetteville, Ark

Walmart Associates enjoy activities at the Univ of Arkansas Gardens to Welcome them to the 2019 Walmart Shareholders Week on June 3, 2019 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

An associate laughs while playing a game at the Associate Expo in Fayetteville, Ark

Associates at the fairgrounds on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Fayetteville, Ark. Photo by Beth Hall

Associates from Africa pose for a photo on the Bentonville, Ark square

Walmart Canada associates pose for a photo in front of Sam Walton's Five and Ten store on the square in Bentonville, Ark

Photo by Marc F. Henning Photography Inc. International associates tour the Walmart Museum on May 31, 2022, during Shareholder's Week in Bentonville Ark.

Walmart de México y Centroamérica associates pose for a photo in front of the Walmart Home Office in Bentonville, Ark.

Walmart International CEO Judith McKenna poses for a selfie with an associate from Walmart Canada during a tour of the International Support Center

Photo by Marc F. Henning Photography Inc. International associates tour the Walmart Home Office on May 31, 2022, during Shareholder's Week in Bentonville Ark.

Walmart Chile associate pose for a photo while touring the International Support Center at the Walmart Home Office

Chief People Officer Donna Morris poses for a photo with Walmart Canada associates during tours of the Walmart Home Office

Sam's Club associates are celebrated as they begin their tour of the Sam's Club Support building

Associates visiting Sam’s Club Headquarters during Walmart Shareholders week in Bentonville, Arkansas on June 1, 2022.

Sam's Club CEO Kath McLay poses for a photo with a Sam's associate

Associates visiting Sam’s Club Headquarters during Walmart Shareholders week in Bentonville, Arkansas on June 1, 2022.

Dacona Smith, EVP & Chief Operations Officer, Walmart U.S. Stores congratulates Brian Saxton, Area Manager, DC #7086, following his performance of the National Anthem at Wednesday's Walmart U.S. meeting

Erika Ramirez is promoted to Coach by Chris Nicholas, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S.

Associates celebrate victory during a competition at Wednesday's Walmart U.S. Meeting

Associates enjoy a performance at Wednesday's Walmart U.S. meeting

Photo by Marc F. Henning Photography Inc. Walmart US Associate's Meeting on June 1, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Shernae Bessick, Digital Team Lead at Store #2248 in Cantonsville, MD and Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner discuss associate opportunity at Wednesday's Walmart U.S. meeting

Walmart International CEO Judith McKenna speaks to associates from around the globe at Wednesday's International Associate Celebration

Judith McKenna speaks at the Walmart Shareholders meeting Friday June 3, 2022.

Sam's Club Puerto Rico associates pose for a photo before Friday's Associate Celebration

Associates celebrate at the Walmart Shareholders meeting Friday June 3, 2022.

Walmart Canada associates pose for a photo at Friday's annual Associate Celebration

Associates before the start of the Shareholder meeting on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Fayetteville, Ark. Photo by Emily McArthur

Walmart Canada CEO Horacio Barbeito and fellow associates pose for a photo before Friday's Associate Celebration

Associates celebrate at the Walmart Shareholders meeting Friday June 3, 2022.

Jeremy Butler, Entertainment Associate from store #69 in Festus, MO sings The Star Spangled Banner

Associates before the start of the Shareholder meeting on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Fayetteville, Ark. Photo by Emily McArthur

Walmart Associate Talent Search (WATS) winners perform at Friday's Associate Celebration

On stage performances at the Walmart Shareholders meeting Friday June 3, 2022.

Comedian and Late Late Show host James Corden hugs retiring Walmart CFO Brett Biggs

James Corden hugs Brett Biggs at the Walmart Shareholders meeting Friday June 3, 2022.

Members of Walmart's ReliOn Analog Insulin team receive the Sam M Walton Entrepreneur of the Year Award

The 2022 Sam M Walton Entrepreneur of the Year award is presented at the Walmart Shareholders meeting Friday June 3, 2022.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon shares his gratitude for drivers Greg Carter and Rickey Oliver

Associates during the Shareholder meeting on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Fayetteville, Ark. Photo by Emily McArthur

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon speaks at Friday's Associate Celebration

Doug McMillon at the Walmart 2022 Shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas on June 3, 2022.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon closes Friday's Associate Celebration with a movie-themed speech

Photo by Marc F. Henning Photography Inc.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon recognizes Eleanor Barnett from Lynn, Mass at Friday's Associate Celebration

Doug McMillon at the Walmart 2022 Shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas on June 3, 2022.

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark hosted thousands of Walmart associates from around the world for the first time since 2019

Photo by Marc F. Henning Photography Inc.

