We All Count

This year, Walmart is a national partner in the U.S. Census. We all want the best for our communities. For this reason, it is essential that everyone participates and lets their voice be heard.

Participating in the Census is Vital for Your Community



Your responses to the Census help determine where federal funding goes for local hospitals, schools, emergency preparedness and other resources. They also give your community leaders important information for improving neighborhoods, creating jobs and planning for the future.

Participating in the Census is Fast, Easy and Safe



By April 1, 2020, every household in America will receive a notice to complete the Census either online, by phone or by mail. Your responses are safe, secure and protected by federal law. Your answers can only be used to produce statistics.

Participating in the Census is Our Civic Duty



The Census is mandated by our Constitution and conducted once every 10 years. Responding to the 2020 Census is our civic duty and affects the allocation of funding for community’s public resources. The results affect how local communities plan for the future and serve as a way for community members to provide a voice in government.

Learn more about the 2020 Census and how you can participate.

More information: